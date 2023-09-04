7 killed in road crash in southern Parana,Brazil

According to a news report in the Brazilian press, a collision between trucks occurred on the Sao Luiz Puruna highway in the town of Balsa Nova, which is part of the state.

Numerous ambulances and a firefighting team were dispatched to the scene.

In the accident, preliminary information suggests that 7 people lost their lives, and 11 people were injured.

Officials have stated that at least 20 vehicles were involved in the accident, with one completely engulfed in flames. There is concern that the death toll may rise.