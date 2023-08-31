Yunus Emre institute opens Turkish cultural center in Afrin

A ceremony was held for the opening of a cultural center in Afrin, which was cleared of terrorism through the Olive Branch Operation.

The event was attended by Prof. Dr. Şeref Ateş, President of the Yunus Emre Institute, Deputy President Abdullah Kutanmış Yalçın, former Refah Party Member of Parliament Mehmet Sılay, YEE Syria Safe Zone Coordinator Fikret Çıtak, Prof. Dr. Mahmut Çınar, Dean of Afrin Education Faculty at Gaziantep University, Afrin Local Council member Azad Osman, and many other guests.

During the opening event, folk songs were performed, and a folk dance group also took the stage.

Fikret Çıtak, the YEE Syria Safe Zone Coordinator, stated that they had opened a cultural center in Afrin. Emphasizing the importance of the cultural center, Çıtak said, "We conduct activities in various fields of art such as education, culture, painting, music, calligraphy, theater, and mosaic using the Turkish language."

Çıtak also highlighted that the center will serve as a haven for all young people from Afrin, stating, "Our young people will grow up to be ethical, well-mannered, productive, and contributors to Afrin in a manner worthy of their ancestors."

Prof. Dr. Mahmut Çınar, the Dean of Afrin Education Faculty at Gaziantep University, reminded that YEE also has cultural centers in the northern Syrian districts of Azez, Bab, and Jarabulus, stating, "These centers play a significant role by providing education on Islamic culture and civilization to children and adults."