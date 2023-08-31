White Bread vs. Whole Wheat Bread: Which Is More Beneficial for Your Health?

"When it comes to health, opting for whole wheat bread is a superior choice compared to white bread," explains Kate Ingram, a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Connecticut and the owner of TheVitalityDietitians.com.

"This preference stems from the fact that whole wheat bread contains higher levels of fiber and essential nutrients derived from the bran and germ. These components contribute to improved digestion and the maintenance of stable energy levels," she adds.Similar to various other refined products such as pasta, rice, and pizza dough, white bread is often criticized for its limited nutritional value.

Sabat notes, "White bread is typically crafted from refined wheat flour, wherein the bran and germ layers have been extracted. This processing significantly reduces the fiber content, as well as the vitamins and minerals that are abundant in whole grains." He goes on to mention that white bread tends to lack substantial dietary fiber and the comprehensive array of nutrients present in whole wheat bread.

Ingram emphasizes that a standard serving of white bread—be it one slice or roughly 28–30 grams—contains approximately 70–80 calories, less than one gram of fiber, and only a handful of vitamins and minerals.

If you're striving to craft a more health-conscious sandwich, the wise choice seems to be opting for whole wheat bread.