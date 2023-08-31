Money heist: Salvador Dali Robbers in Istanbul

In an incident that occurred on General Aldoğan Avenue, while jeweler E.B. was preparing his shop in the morning, two suspects wearing masks resembling the artist Salvador Dali attempted to enter.

One of the suspects, unable to open the locked door, fired towards the jeweler's window as they fled. Police teams were dispatched following the report.

Monitoring cameras in the vicinity, the teams determined that the license plate of the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen, and the vehicle itself belonged to F.A. F.A. stated in his testimony that he had lent the car to his nephew.

B.K. and M.A., identified as the culprits behind the attempted robbery, were apprehended in an operation. During the searches, an unlicensed firearm they used in the robbery attempt and 3 Salvador Dali masks were confiscated. Following their procedures at the police station, the two suspects were referred to the courthouse, where they were subsequently arrested and sent to prison.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Birkan Kartal had 12 prior criminal records, and Mahmut Aslan had 7.