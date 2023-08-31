Ministry aims to safeguard children in digital spaces through education and awareness

In a statement from the Ministry, it was announced that efforts are being made to protect children from risky content in digital environments. In this context, "Digital Risk Protection Training and Privacy Education" are provided to ensure the protection of children from digital risks and the awareness of privacy.

The statement indicated that within this scope, a total of 35,550 people, including 15,329 personnel and 20,221 parents, have received "Digital Risk Protection Training," and 142,601 people have received "Privacy Education" in nurseries, daycare centers, and children's clubs affiliated with the ministry.

The statement also provided recommendations for parents to protect their children from the negatives of the digital world. It highlighted the risks associated with sharing personal information and detailed images of children on digital platforms.

The statement explained that some malicious users who have access to children's personal information can easily reach children and potentially exploit them using images such as photos and videos.

Regarding the problems that inappropriate internet usage might cause, the statement emphasized the importance of parents being conscious. Instead of implementing restrictive and prohibitive measures, it is crucial to adopt an approach that enlightens, guides, and encourages positive behavior in children's internet usage.

The statement also cautioned against publicly sharing private photos as they cannot control who will use them and for what purpose. It underlined that information that could allow physical or social media access to children, such as personal and contact information, should not be shared on social media. Additionally, sharing videos containing moments that might embarrass children as they grow up is also discouraged.

The statement further recommended that children not be exposed to screens until the age of 3. It advised informing children not to respond when faced with uncomfortable situations or receiving disturbing messages from strangers and to share such incidents with their family or a trusted adult.

During the initial stages of a child's introduction to the internet, it is suggested that parents participate in shared usage of virtual platforms and that children not be left alone online for extended periods. Preventing children from interacting with profiles deemed risky and unknown individuals in real life is important.

The statement noted that many internet pages and social media platforms provide the ability to report and block disturbing individuals. Children should be taught how to utilize these features. Additionally, the period between 0-3 years is critical for a child's development. Excessive screen exposure during this period negatively affects brain development, learning processes, social development, and attention skills.

Therefore, children should not be exposed to screens until the age of 3. Mobile devices should not be perceived as toys or rewards for children. Encouraging children, especially at this age, to participate actively in games that stimulate their imagination and creativity rather than placing them passively in front of screens is more important.