Following the onset of rainfall during the nighttime hours in the city, minor landslides occurred in the district, and some streets and avenues developed puddles of water.

Moreover, on the second kilometer of the Rize-Güneysu highway, a hole approximately 5 meters wide formed.

The absence of a vehicle passing through the area during the incident prevented a disaster. The Gendarmerie teams closed the Güneysu direction of the Rize-Güneysu highway to traffic.