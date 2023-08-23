Istanbul taxi drivers pay 48.000 tl in fines over discrimination against passengers

Officers from the Istanbul Police Traffic Inspection Department conducted inspections targeting commercial taxis in the districts of Beyoğlu, Şişli, Fatih, and Kadıköy.

Twelve commercial taxi drivers were identified for selectively choosing passengers and refusing those with short distances to travel. Despite having their operating licenses revoked, they were found to be still engaging in taxi services.

A total administrative fine of 48,768 Turkish Lira was imposed on the 12 commercial taxi drivers under the provisions of the "Highways Traffic Law No. 2918." The taxis were suspended from traffic for a period of 10 days.