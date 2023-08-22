Warehouse fire in Izmir: 8 people ,including 4 children, affected by smoke

Yesterday evening, a fire broke out for reasons yet unknown in a five-story apartment building in the Onur Neighborhood, where a warehouse containing food products was located.

Upon seeing smoke rising from the building, those nearby immediately reported the incident, prompting the dispatch of firefighting teams to the scene.

The teams evacuated the residents from the building engulfed in smoke. Eight individuals, including four children, who were lightly affected by the smoke, were transported to Çiğli Training and Research Hospital.

During the fire, an apartment on the upper floor of the warehouse and a parked van sustained damage.