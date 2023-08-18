Truck loaded with chicken overturned

A truck driven by Ismail Koçyiğit, carrying live chickens from Çanakkale to Bandırma, lost control and collided with a car driven by Cahit Yılmaz heading in the same direction before overturning.

In the accident, the truck driver Koçyiğit and the occupants of the car, Sakibe Yılmaz and Defne Usul, were injured. Following the notification of the accident, gendarmerie and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Immediate medical care was provided to the three injured individuals at the accident site, and they were subsequently transported to the Bandırma Education and Research Hospital. Their health conditions were reported to be stable. Unfortunately, a significant number of chickens in the truck were killed in the accident.

Due to the accident, the road in the direction of Bandırma was closed to traffic for approximately 2 hours.