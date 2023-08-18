10 killed after private jet crashes at Malaysia

 Contact Us
It has been announced that a private passenger plane has crashed in the city of Shah Alam, Malaysia, and a total of 10 individuals have lost their lives, including those at the scene of the accident.

Published August 18,2023
According to a report by the Malay Mail newspaper, police have stated that a private passenger plane taking off from Langkawi International Airport with 6 passengers and a 2-person crew on board crashed into a residential area in the city of Shah Alam.

Police announced that among those who perished in the accident were 2 individuals found at the crash site, bringing the total death toll to 10.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), in a written statement, confirmed that the crashed aircraft, a Beechcraft Model 390 light plane, carried 8 individuals.

The statement also confirmed that out of the 8 individuals aboard the plane, which departed for Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Kuala Lumpur at 14:08 local time, 6 were passengers and 2 were crew members.