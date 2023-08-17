Revealing the enigma of historical mosaics unearthed during tree planting excavations

Under the coordination of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, an archaeological excavation has been initiated by the Elazığ Museum Directorate to promote the tourism potential of the mosaics protected for preservation.

In the village of Salkaya, affiliated with the central district, while digging a hole to plant a cherry sapling in his garden, Mehmet Emin Sualp noticed a firm layer beneath the soil. Cleaning the surface with his hands, Sualp discovered that the substrate possessed a colorful and patterned structure. Recognizing the possibility of it being a historical artifact, he promptly informed the Elazığ Museum Directorate and the gendarmerie for further examination.

Under the surveillance of the gendarmerie and the Elazığ Museum Directorate teams, an inspection was carried out in the region, determining that the mosaic fragments belonged to the floor of a historical structure likely dating back to the Byzantine or Roman periods.

Among the excavation team consisting of an archaeologist, an art historian, and four laborers, Sualp, who accidentally discovered the mosaics, also played a part.

Archaeologist Bilal Aydın, the excavation supervisor, explained that based on similar mosaics unearthed in the vicinity, they speculate the recently found mosaics might belong to the early Byzantine and late Roman periods.

Aydın noted that with the financial support and backing from the General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums, the excavation works in the area have commenced. He stated, "To definitively determine the era of these mosaics and to thoroughly cleanse the floor mosaics, the excavation needs to be concluded. While the structure housing the floor mosaics is presumed to be significant, the excavation efforts will ultimately unveil its original purpose."

Aydın emphasized the historical and cultural significance of the coincidentally discovered floor mosaics, highlighting their unique importance as the first of their kind found in Elazığ.

Sualp expressed his delight at inadvertently contributing to the unveiling of a historical structure, stating, "We were planning to plant a few fruit saplings, and by chance, we came across something like this. On the same day, we contacted the museum directorate. Gendarmerie teams came and inspected the site. Currently, excavation works are ongoing, and I am collaborating with the team here."