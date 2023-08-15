Expert highlights natural aging process and impact on sensory organs

With the increase in the elderly population, the prevalence of "dementia," commonly referred to as cognitive decline, has risen due to decreased cognitive functions. Prof. Dr. Sevgi Aras pointed out that there are several risk factors for dementia, including advanced age, genetic predisposition, vascular risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, depression, and head trauma.

Recent studies have shown that hearing impairment is a significant risk factor for forgetfulness and dementia.

Aras explained that negative effects on the auditory nerve due to aging, disorders in the ear canal and bones, sequelae from childhood, certain medications, and other factors can lead to hearing loss in older individuals.

As a result, older adults receive information through their ears but are unable to process it in the brain's auditory region. This can lead to withdrawing from social interactions and isolation due to discomfort and embarrassment caused by hearing loss.

Prof. Dr. Sevgi Aras emphasized that the brain's nourishment is knowledge, and a brain that doesn't receive and interpret information loses its flexibility and functionality.

She also noted that elderly individuals who lose their sense of social interaction, feel inadequate, and experience shame are more prone to depression. The depression process contributes negatively to forgetfulness and dementia.

Regarding elderly individuals with multiple diseases, Prof. Dr. Sevgi Aras stressed the importance of regular check-ups for both hearing and vision, just like the consistent monitoring of their other health conditions.

She advised that these examinations should be conducted regularly even without complaints. It's important to remember that problems like hearing impairment and ringing in the ears can be corrected and their severity reduced through interventions based on the information obtained from these check-ups and the use of comfortable devices.