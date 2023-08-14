Brazen theft unveiled in Belgium

According to news in the local media, the suspect stole a wallet from the shop owner's car while the doors were open, during a time when theft was taking place.

The shop owner didn't notice the theft, but the suspect, on the following day, attempted to make a purchase at a store using a bank card taken from the wallet.

The shopkeeper at the store realized that the card belonged to him and had been stolen, so he discreetly informed the police.

As a result, the suspect was apprehended shortly thereafter.

The suspect, who was taken into custody over the weekend, has been referred to the Liege prosecutor's office.