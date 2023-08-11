Turkish resistance symbol: Life of Nene Hatun

An unknown fact has emerged about Nene Hatun, one of our Turkish women heroes, who carved her name into history during the Ottoman-Russian War of 1877-1878, known as the "93 War." Nene Hatun, a symbol of resistance in Erzurum during this period...

Born in 1857 in the village of Çeperli in Erzurum, Nene Hatun was 20 years old during the "Aziziye Defense."

Married to Mehmet Efendi from her village, Nene Hatun and her husband migrated to Erzurum as the Russian army invaded Pasinler and advanced towards Erzurum.

Leaving her 3-month-old son at home, Nene Hatun left to aid the Ottoman soldiers as the Russian troops, having concluded the Battle of Deveboynu, began occupying the forts on the outskirts of Erzurum on November 8, 1877, capturing the Aziziye Fort.

News was announced from the minarets of Erzurum alongside the morning call to prayer.

Nene Hatun fought against the Russian army.

Historian and writer Abdurranman Zeynal recounted Nene Hatun's experiences during her involvement in the war:

Upon receiving news of the forts' capture, the people of Erzurum, young and old, rushed to the forts. Nene Hatun had an infant in her arms. She said, 'My child, your father is ill, your uncle is wounded. The enemy has entered the forts, I cannot stay here. I entrust you to God. A Turkish child can grow up without a father, but cannot grow up without a homeland.' Holding an axe in her hand, she arrived at the forts and fought against the Russian army.

Battling with stones and sticks, Nene Hatun proved useful in the city's defense, becoming a legendary figure.

However, according to historians, Nene Hatun became needy in her later years.

Struggling with economic difficulties, Nene Hatun, along with national women heroes, Nâme Hanım, wrote a letter to the president in 1943, requesting assistance.

Abdurranman Zeynal, mentioning Erzurum's economic recovery starting from the 1920s, stated, "We know that Nene Hatun wrote a letter seeking help in the 1940s. There was a period of scarcity. In times of famine and shortage, Nene Hatun also faced difficulties in making a living."

Nene Hatun living in poverty.

After the war, Nene Hatun and her family settled in Erzurum, residing in House No. 35 on Kına Street in the Eminkurbu District. In 1934, with the enactment of the Surname Law, she adopted the surname Kırkgöz. From 1952 onward, during the construction of the Aziziye Monument, Nene Hatun regained attention.Ninth Army Corps Commander Lieutenant General Refik Koraltan, Third Army Commander Major General Nurettin Baransel Pasha, who had their headquarters in Erzurum, the mayor of the time, the Governor of Erzurum, and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye all stood by Nene Hatun.

"The Grandmother of the 3rd Army" In 1952, during the August 30 Victory celebrations, Nene Hatun was honored with the title "Grandmother of the 3rd Army," and in 1955, with the initiation of the Turkish Women's Union, she was awarded the title "Mother of the Year" when Mother's Day was first celebrated in Türkiye.

Nene Hatun, diagnosed with pneumonia, passed away at the Erzurum Numune Hospital at the age of 98 on May 22, 1955.

Her funeral was held with an official ceremony and she was laid to rest in the Aziziye Martyrs' Cemetery.