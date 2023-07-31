The first sighting of a massive solar flare captured

Following the appearance of gigantic spots observed on the Sun's surface, scientists predicted a solar flare of a size that could disrupt communication, with an estimated duration of 6 months to 1 year.

The first occurrence of such a large-scale solar flare took place the other day. The explosion, 20 times the size of Earth, was recorded, and experts believe that it will not reach the Earth.

The explosion, 20 times the size of Earth, was visible from our planet.The communication disruptions caused by this flare lasted approximately 30 minutes.It was a relatively minor event.

After the flare, the fiery loop moving away from the Sun had a width that could engulf 20 Earth-sized planets, but that scenario did not materialize.

The reason was that the coronal mass ejection moved in the opposite direction of Earth.

Similar to other significant flares in July, it was reported that this particular flare would not reach Earth.This flare, classified as an X-class flare, is among the most powerful solar flares.The solar eruption also produced an unprecedented debris cloud.

Edirne-based teacher and amateur astrophotographer, Adnan Tunca, captured footage of the massive solar flare. He noted that it was an extraordinary and unusual event.







