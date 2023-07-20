Devastating bee loss in Brazil: over 100 million lives lost

In Brazil, a massacre of bees occurred, leading to the death of over 100 million bees.

In Brazil, over 100 million bees died in the western state of Mato Grosso after being poisoned by an illegal insecticide.

One month ago, following an investigation by the Mato Grosso Farming Institute into the deaths of millions of bees, some belonging to endangered species, traces of the bee-killing pesticide fipronil were found in at least 600 beehives.

While the use of fipronil in crops is permitted in Brazil, its use in aerosol form is banned due to its toxicity to bees.

Farmers responsible for the poisoning of beehives in different cities in Mato Grosso were fined over $47,000.

This incident is not the first of its kind in Brazil, as in early 2019, over 500 million bees were found dead as well.