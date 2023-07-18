The architect of the atomic bomb: Robert Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer was born in October 22, 1904, in New York, and he stood out from an early age with his interest in mathematics and physics.

He further developed his scientific talents through his education at Harvard University later, quickly gaining recognition within the academic community.

However, Oppenheimer's true breakthrough came when he took the lead in the Manhattan Project during World War II.

Selected to lead the United States' nuclear weapon development efforts in this project, Oppenheimer played a crucial role in the design and development of the atomic bomb.

"NOW I HAVE BECOME DEATH"

In the early hours of July 16, 1945, he conducted the world's first atomic bomb test.

The explosion, which had overshadowed the sun, was equivalent to 21 kilotons of TNT and was the largest explosion the world had ever seen. It created a shockwave which was felt 160 kilometers away.

In interviews conducted in the 1960s, Oppenheimer mentioned that after the explosion, a line from the Hindu sacred text Bhagavad Gita had came to his mind:

"Now I have become death, the destroyer of worlds."

THE US GOVERNMENT PERCEIVED HIM AS A SECURITY THREAT

Under Oppenheimer's leadership, scientists and researchers made intensive efforts that made the construction of the atomic bomb possible.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 resulted in significant destruction and humanitarian tragedies in world history.

These events sparked intense debates on the ethical and humanitarian implications of using nuclear weapons.

Following World War II, Oppenheimer focused on controlling the proliferation of nuclear weapons and promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

However, the American government deemed Oppenheimer's political affiliations and certain thoughts as dangerous and viewed him as a security threat.

In 1954, as a result of a government investigation against him, Oppenheimer lost his security clearance and was removed from scientific research.

This incident created significant controversy within the scientific community and the public.

Oppenheimer's case brought forth the importance of the freedom of expression for scientists and the delicate balance between security concerns and scientific pursuits.

HE WORKED WITH EINSTEIN

Oppenheimer continued to express pride in the technical achievement of the bomb he had created, however, he also voiced guilt over its consequences throughout the rest of his life.

He spent the last 20 years of his life as the director of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, working alongside Einstein and other physicists.

He emphasized the promotion of interdisciplinary work and highlighted in his speeches that the belief that science needed the humanities to better understand its consequences.

Oppenheimer's scientific brilliance and complex personal experiences made him a significant figure in nuclear physics and arms control.

Today, Oppenheimer's legacy shapes discussions on worldwide nuclear disarmament, the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and scientific ethics.

Robert Oppenheimer has been immortalized in history as an icon, remembered not only for his scientific discoveries, but also for his intricate career.