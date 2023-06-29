FIRST IMAGES OF ELON MUSKS TRAINING: THIS IS HOW HE PREPARES HIS FIGHT AGAINST MARK ZUCKERBERG

First images of Elon Musk's training: this is how he prepares his fight against Mark Zuckerberg

One threw the glove and another had no problem picking it up. The MMA fight in a cage between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will be a reality, and if the creator of Facebook showed how prepared he is a few days ago, the owner of Twitter or Tesla, among others, does not want to be less.

The journalist Lex Fridman has not only been a witness, but has also participated in a training session with Elon Musk, and has published on Twitter -of course- the first images of the outlandish billionaire performing some keys that he hopes will take him to the victory against Zuckerberg.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

While it is true that Elon Musk may be carrying out efficient training, Zuckerberg's is no less so, since he posted a snapshot on Instagram a few days ago after completing Murph's training, according to him -the photo does not guarantee anything either -, in just 40 minutes.

It must be said that this consists of a 1.5-millimeter race, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and finally, a new 1.5-kilometer race, all with a 10-kilo weighted vest.

The place has already been decided, and it will be the Octagon in Las Vegas, although it is yet to be decided when it will take place.

What is clear is that an MMA fight has not raised such expectations for a long time, although what is not clear to us is whether both eccentric billionaires will give a show to match.