Serbian scientists discover new insect, name it after Novak Djokovic

Scientists in Serbia have recently discovered a new insect and surprised people by giving it the name of the successful tennis player, Novak Djokovic.

Duvalius Djokovici, the name of the specie, was discovered in a cave in the Povlen mountain, near Ljubovija, west of the country.

"It is a very small specie, completely blind and unpigmented. It has very long legs and antennas," said Nikola Vesovic, the representative of the investigation.

Vesovic added that they gave it his name because of its speed, tenacity, strength, and elasticity, similar to the characteristics of the player.

The player has also acknowledged the discovery sharing it on his official Instagram account.

Last year a freshwater seashell discovered in Montenegro was also named "Travunijana Djokovic".