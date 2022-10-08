News Life Hundreds of whales die after stranding on remote New Zealand island

A group of 215 pilot whales have died after they stranded on a remote New Zealand island, environmentalists said on Saturday.



Many of the whales were already dead when they were discovered in the north-western corner of Chatham Island, some 840 kilometres east of mainland New Zealand, environmental charity Project Jonah said on Facebook.



"The Chatham Islands is a challenging spot for stranding response, known for great white sharks, remote beaches and a resident population of less than 800 people," the charity said.



Project Jonah said those factors meant the whales that were still alive on discovery had to be euthanised.



"While we always hope surviving whales are able to be refloated, this wasn't an option here."



Whale strandings are not uncommon on the Chatham Islands, with the largest event recorded in 1918 when over 1,000 animals died in a single stranding.




































