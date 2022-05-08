ERDOĞAN SHARES A MESSAGE TO CELEBRATE MOTHERS DAY

 Contact Us
Erdoğan shares a message to celebrate Mother's day

"I congratulate the Mother's Day of our mothers who are the symbol of noble traits like love, perseverance, devotion, and compassion," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a message shared on Sunday.

Published May 08,2022
"I congratulate the Mother's Day of our mothers who are the symbol of noble traits like love, perseverance, devotion, and compassion," he said.

Emphasizing the value of motherhood with the saying of the Prophet Muhammed "The paradise is under the feet of mothers", he said that the respect and the love which they deserve should be shown to them.

Reiterating his celebration of Mother's Day of the mothers who "deserve the greatest of respects and devote their life to their families", he also did not forget to remember and mention the mothers that passed away.