Venice Biennale opens against backdrop of war in Ukraine

The Venice Biennale, postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been shaped this year by the Russian war in Ukraine, according to its curator Cecilia Alemani.



From Saturday until November 27, more than 1,500 works by 213 artists from 58 countries will be on display in "The Milk of Dreams" exhibition for which she is responsible, Alemani said in Venice on Wednesday.



The title refers to a children's book by surrealist artist Leonora Carrington (1917-2011) in which she describes a magical world that is constantly reinvented through the imagination.



In addition, 80 countries have their own pavilions at the Biennale, which, along with the documenta in Kassel, is considered the most important exhibition of contemporary art.



Alemani invited the majority of the artists. She said there had been a focus on female artists due to the event's lack of representation in the past.



Alemani said the Russian pavilion would remain empty after the artistic team withdrew.



Ukraine is represented in a pavilion by Pavlo Makov, who told dpa in Venice that "our fate is decided at the front, not here."



He said he could not achieve peace with his work, adding: "I can only sell it and give the money to the army."

