Jewish woman Mimi Reinhardt who drew up Schindler’s lists during Holocaust dies at age of 107

Mimi Reinhardt , who drew up lists for German industrialist Oskar Schindler that helped save hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust in World War II, has died, according to the Times of Israel newspaper, citing her family. She was 107.

As Schindler's secretary, Reinhardt was in charge of compiling names of Jewish workers from the ghetto of the Polish city of Krakow to work at his factory, saving them from deportation to the Nazi regime's death camps.

"My grandmother, so dear and so unique, passed away at the age of 107. Rest in peace," Reinhardt's granddaughter, Nina, wrote in a message to relatives.

Austrian-born Reinhardt worked for Schindler's factory until 1945.

After the end of the war, she moved to New York before moving to Israel in 2007 to live with her son. She spent her last years at a nursing home north of Tel Aviv.



