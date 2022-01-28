ART BASELS HONG KONG FAIR MOVED TO MAY

Art Basel, the world's biggest contemporary art fair, on Friday postponed its Hong Kong edition to May 27-29 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

The show, featuring 137 leading galleries from 28 territories, was due to take place in March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

The decision to postpone was taken "in response to the sudden increase in cases in Hong Kong during the last couple of days" and to give exhibitors the chance to plan ahead, organisers said in a statement.

"By taking this decision early, our goal is to ensure that we will be able to welcome the community of art supporters and members of the public at the HKCEC... while protecting the health and safety of everyone concerned."

The Hong Kong 2022 show will now take place on May 27-29, with preview days on May 25 and 26.

"Given the current government guidelines in Hong Kong, it has become clear that moving the fair to May is the right decision," said Art Basel's Asia director Adeline Ooi.

While Art Basel is based in its Swiss home city, its success has led to additional annual events in Miami since 2002, and in Hong Kong since 2013.

On Wednesday it also scored a major coup by taking the slot at the Grand Palais in Paris previously held by France's own long-running FIAC art fair.

The giant annual fair in Basel is above all a commercial event, where artists and galleries come to meet wealthy collectors. But it is also popular with art lovers, who come to browse the works on show.

The main show in Basel is scheduled for June, while its Paris debut will be in October and the next Miami Beach fair will be in December.