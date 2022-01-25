Julian Lennon announces digital auction of Beatles memorabilia

An assortment of Beatles memorabilia, including outfits worn by John Lennon and hand-written notes by Paul McCartney, are set to feature in a new digital auction organized by Lennon's son, Julian.



The younger Lennon announced the start of bidding for the items, which will be sold as non-fungible tokens (NFT) as part of Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection.



The NFTs are being sold as audio-visual collectibles with narration by Julian Lennon alongside images of the items.



As well as several guitars given to Lennon by his father, other items listed up for auction include John Lennon's Magical Mystery Afghan Coat and the black cape he wore in the film "Help!"



Also up for auction as an NFT are notes for song "Hey Jude," written by Paul McCartney.



"Through this NFT collection, I'm able to grant exclusive access to special items that I cherish and carry on the legacy of my father in a new way," Lennon told Rolling Stone magazine.



The items are being sold in partnership with Julian's auction house and Yellow Heart NFT.



"Own a piece of music history as Julian Lennon unveils his inaugural digital exhibition, with his private collection of John Lennon and Beatles memorabilia, including Paul McCartney's rare, handwritten notes from 'Hey Jude,'" a statement on the site read.



The online auction will be on February 7, though bidding and registration has begun. Part of the proceeds will go to Julian Lennon's White Feather Foundation.



