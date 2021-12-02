Fashion magazine Elle to ban fur from all international editions

French fashion magazine Elle is banning animal fur from the pages of its 41 international editions as well as from its internet and social media channels. The use of animal fur, both in the editorial and advertising sections, is no longer in line with the values of the magazine, Valeria Bessolo Llopiz, international head of Elle, said on Thursday. The magazine aims to be an international pioneer in its field and take an important step towards raising awareness for environmental and animal protection, Llopiz said. It also supports the demand for sustainable and innovative alternatives to fur. While the ban on animal fur is already in force in 13 of Elle's issues, it is to take effect for 20 others from the beginning of 2022 and for the remaining ones from 2023. The magazine belongs to the French Groupe Lagardere. According to the publisher, Elle has 33 million readers worldwide and 100 million hits per month on its website.