Tashkent International Film Festival begins in Uzbekistan

The Tashkent International Film Festival kicked off Tuesday with the participation of a Turkish delegation.

The 13th edition of the festival, which hosts more than 300 actors from nearly 50 countries, was also be attended by over 50 Turkish actors and officials, including Turkey's Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan.

Activities will end Oct. 3 and films will meet with audiences in Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva.

Turkish films will be screened at the Turkey Film Night event.

Turkey's award-wining directors Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Mahmut Fazil Coskun and Ercan Kesal as well as actors including Oktay Kaynarca, Melisa Asli Pamuk, Erkan Petekkaya, Nazan Kesal, Ozcan Deniz, Erkan Kolcak Kostendil will attend the festival.



