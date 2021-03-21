Down syndrome teens bake cookies at Istanbul Airport

Teenagers with Down syndrome bake cookies with renowned chefs at an event held at the Istanbul Airport IGA Lounge.

The fun event was organized in cooperation with Turkey's Down Syndrome Association as part of World Down Syndrome Day.

Six talented young cooks with Down syndrome, who were trained at Taste+1 workshop of the association, baked cookies with Turkish chefs who had participated in the Masterchef TV show.

They were divided into three teams led by Ekin Eylem Ulas, Sefa Okyay Kilic and Ayyuce Kamit.

The six guests also offered cookies to the passengers.