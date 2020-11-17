'Demand for mini vegetables surges during pandemic'

While stress has undoubtedly risen during the coronavirus outbreak, it has also led to healthy eating habits, as consumers are now looking toward finger-sized fresh miniature vegetables rich in vitamins and minerals.

A variety of mini vegetables -- including eggplant, cucumber, carrot, corn, spinach, lettuce, tomato, beetroot, pepper, and onion produced by an agricultural company in the Serik district of Turkey's Mediterranean province of Antalya -- were among the most preferred products during the pandemic.

Prepared and packaged to be consumed as healthy snacks, small versions of vegetables are preferred because they are rich in taste, and produced without any chemicals or pesticides.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Burak Akbulut, the marketing manager of an agriculture firm, said sales in both domestic and international markets increased recently.

"Exports of miniature vegetables surged 20% compared to the period before COVID-19," Akbulut claimed, saying the most demand is from Russia and Arab countries. "People are making health-conscious choices."





