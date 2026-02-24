Anti-Islamic graffiti painted on university walls in France

Anti-Muslim writings were painted on the walls at the University of Bordeaux in southwestern France, according to a candidate in Bordeaux municipal elections.

"This morning, the University of Bordeaux was covered in tags calling for murders or justifying the genocide in Gaza," Nordine Raymond wrote Monday on US social media company X. "The far right doesn't even have the decency to respect the silence surrounding the death of a man. Shut up and leave this city out of your fascist delusions!"

The Sud Ouest regional newspaper reported that students discovered the Islamophobic graffiti on several walls at the school and the messages also targeted left-wing groups.

Meanwhile, under a mural created in 2025 in support of Palestine, phrases including "A deserved genocide" and "Let them all burn" were written about the Gaza Strip.

The school has not yet commented.





