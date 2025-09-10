US contractor employs controversial biker group for Gaza aid security

A BBC investigation has found that UG Solutions, a private security contractor responsible for guarding aid distribution sites in Gaza, employs members of the Infidels Motorcycle Club, a US-based biker group with a controversial background. The group provides armed security at locations run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, where civilians seeking food have faced dangerous conditions amid ongoing conflict.

The investigation identified 10 members of the Infidels Motorcycle Club working with UG Solutions, seven of whom hold senior positions overseeing these critical humanitarian sites. UG Solutions has defended its hiring practices, stating that personal interests or affiliations unrelated to job performance do not influence their staffing decisions. Meanwhile, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation emphasized its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against any form of hateful or discriminatory conduct.

The Infidels Motorcycle Club was founded in 2006 by US military veterans and uses symbolism linked to historical conflicts in the region. The group has been known for controversial actions, including public events that coincide with Islamic holy periods.

Civil rights advocates have expressed concern over the presence of this group in a humanitarian role, noting the potential for tensions in an already fragile environment. Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), highlighted worries about the appropriateness of entrusting aid security to members of this club, cautioning that such arrangements risk undermining peace and safety.

The leader of the Infidels Motorcycle Club, Johnny "Taz" Mulford, a former US Army sergeant with a disciplinary history, currently oversees UG Solutions' contract in Gaza.

This situation underscores the complex challenges of providing humanitarian aid in conflict zones, where security arrangements are closely scrutinized amid heightened sensitivities.