Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday condemned as a "vile provocation" a cartoon published in satirical magazine Leman that appeared to depict Islamic and Jewish prophets, saying authorities would closely follow the legal process.

"We will not allow anyone to speak against our sacred values, no matter what," Erdoğan said in televised remarks.

"Those who show disrespect to our Prophet and other prophets will be held accountable before the law," he added.