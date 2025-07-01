4 people in Istanbul police custody for publishing cartoon of Prophet Muhammad, denigration of religious values

Four individuals were taken into police custody on Tuesday in Istanbul in connection with the publication of a cartoon depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

The detentions came as part of an ongoing investigation launched ex officio by Istanbul prosecutors for the crime of "publicly insulting religious values."

The cartoon, featured in the June 26 edition of satirical magazine Leman's, alluded to the recent Israel-Iran conflict and portrayed the Prophet Muhammad and the Prophet Moses shaking hands over a city reduced to rubble.

The publication of the cartoon sparked outrage. Social media videos show large groups of protesters gathering outside Leman's Istanbul office, with some seen trying to force their way inside.

On X, Türkiye's Communications Directorate Fahrettin Altun condemned the publication of the cartoon, saying that Türkiye "will not allow these reckless individuals who immorally attack the lofty values of our nation any opportunity."

"This insult and disrespect towards our Prophet, the only guide of Muslims, cannot be masked with freedom of the press," Altun said, adding that "this sick mentality" will "definitely" be held accountable before the law.

He also called for acting with common sense.

In another post on X, Altun said all units of the state are taking necessary steps "against this ugly attack on our beliefs and values."

"It is of great importance for our citizens to maintain their peace and not be provoked," he added, stressing that they are pursuing the issue "with determination."

Any undesirable incidents that may occur around the magazine's building are being prevented "thanks to measures taken by our security forces," Altun said.

In Islam, visual depictions of the prophets are forbidden. Both the last Prophet Muhammed and the earlier Prophet Moses -- also revered in Judaism and Christianity -- are included in this prohibition.