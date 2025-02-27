Coordination Council of Turkish Muslims of France urges increased security for mosques

The Coordination Council of Turkish Muslims of France (CCMTF), Ibrahim Alci, sent a letter Thursday to the French Interior Ministry to request enhanced security measures for Muslim places of worship in France.

Alci expressed the Muslim community's concern about the rise in hostile acts targeting mosques.

The letter came after a fire destroyed the Franco-Turkish prayer hall in Jargeau overnight Feb. 25 - 26.

He pointed out that the incident occurred in the context of repeated threats following an anonymous letter received in 2023 and offensive graffiti found on the building's windows in early February.

"Our worshippers, who come to mosques daily to pray and reflect, now fear for their safety," wrote Alci.

He stressed that the situation "goes against the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity that form the foundation of our Republic."

He proposed several concrete measures to address the climate of insecurity, including installing surveillance cameras, increased police patrols around mosques and greater support for religious associations.

An investigation into "destruction by means dangerous to people" is ongoing, led by the territorial brigade of Jargeau and the research brigade of Orleans, said Alci.

The municipality, meanwhile, has issued a safety order prohibiting access to the building, as its metal structure has been weakened.

The French Department Loiret MP Emmanuel Duplessy expressed republican support for the local Muslim community, condemning actions that undermine "equal rights and national unity."

Jargeau Mayor Sophie Heron emphasized that the prayer hall had been a space for social interaction and dialogue, open to the entire population.

With Ramadan set to begin in a few days, a temporary prayer space is expected to be set up to accommodate worshippers from the association.