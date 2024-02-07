Turkish defense chief meets with KRG officials in Erbil to discuss regional developments

Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yasar Guler visited Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government, accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak.

On Tuesday evening, "Guler traveled from Baghdad to Erbil and held a meeting with Nechirvan Barzani, head of the Kurdish Regional Government," said the National Defense Ministry on X.

Barzani and Guler discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on counterterrorism efforts, the ministry also said.

The ministry said that after meeting with President Barzani, Guler met with Masrour Barzani, the KRG's prime minister.