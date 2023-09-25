France bans its athletes from wearing headscarf at 2024 Paris Olympic Games

French athletes will not be allowed to wear headscarf in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the country's sports minister said.

Appearing at a show on France 3 TV on Sunday, Amelie Oudea-Castera expressed support for "strict secularism" and said that no member of the French delegation would be allowed to wear headscarf.

The 2024 Olympic Summer Games will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11 in the French capital.

A group of footballers, known as "Les Hijabeuses", had applied to the Council of State against the French Football Federation's (FFF) decision to ban the head covering in 2016.

In June, the Council of State rejected the appeal and upheld the ban.













