News Americas Trump accuses NBC of 'treason' in online demand for an investigation

"They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its "Country Threatening Treason," Trump wrote.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a 2024 presidential election campaign event at Sportsman Boats in Summerville, South Carolina, U.S. September 25, 2023. (REUTERS)

Former U.S. president Donald Trump is calling for U.S. broadcaster NBC to be investigated for "Country Threatening Treason" on account of reporting about him by the media outlet and its affiliates.



"I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events," Trump continued in a social media rant aimed at NBC's parent company Sunday night.



Among Trump's grievances is coverage by NBC and other networks of his convivial relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whose agenda is at odds with that of the United States government.



"They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!" the 45th U.S. president ranted on his social media platform Truth Social. "The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!"



Trump repeatedly called for NBC to be investigated when he was in office and the network's popular comedy program "Saturday Night Live" skewered him - as it has every president since 1975.



"A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live," he raged on social media in 2018. "Should be tested in courts, can't be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?"



