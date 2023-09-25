Russia hopes Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents to help ensure security, normalcy in Karabakh

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia expects meetings between the Azerbaijani leader and foreign counterparts, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to help ensure security and normalcy in Karabakh.

Peskov said at a news conference in Moscow: "We hope every time that all of the meetings held by the president of Azerbaijan, including with the president of Türkiye, will contribute to security in the region, normalization of life in Karabakh."

Russia welcomes all efforts to help resolve the Karabakh issue, Peskov said.

The official noted that anyone who can help reduce tensions and assist in the "integration of the Armenian population of Karabakh into the new reality can only be welcomed."

The Kremlin spokesman rejected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's claim that Russia is "partly responsible" for recent tensions in the region.

"We understand the emotional intensity of this moment, but we categorically disagree with the attempt to impose responsibility on the Russian side, even more so on the Russian peacekeepers, who show real heroism, performing their functions in accordance with the mandate they have," Peskov stressed.

"No one can blame the peacekeepers for doing something wrong. We will never agree with such reproaches," he added.

Moscow continues dialogue with the parties at various levels, but at the moment there are no agreements on a meeting of the leaders, he said.

According to him, Russian peacekeepers will continue to work in Karabakh, but it is too early to talk about the length of their stay in the region.

"They are now on the territory of Azerbaijan. We continue our contacts with Baku, and the peacekeepers provide assistance and are present at the negotiations that have already begun between the Karabakh Armenians and the Azerbaijani authorities. So far, at the moment this work continues," he noted.

On Sept. 13, Azerbaijan suspended its counter-terrorism measures, a day after they were launched to disarm Armenian forces in Karabakh and uphold the 2020 trilateral peace agreement.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire, and talks for normalization of ties began.

Turning to the situation in Kosovo, Peskov said it is "very stressful and potentially dangerous," and that Moscow is closely monitoring the development.

On Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic condemned the killing of the Kosovar policeman, saying three ethnic Serbs were also killed and that one more could die as a result of clashes in Banjska village, near Mitrovica city.

Serbia and Kosovo are embroiled in numerous disputes, with the former viewing Kosovo as its territory and obstructing its efforts to join international organizations and gain recognition from other states.

The leaders of the two nations met in EU-facilitated talks in Brussels to normalize relations. However, the parties have so far struggled to implement the agreements reached between them.

According to the Constitution of Serbia, the territory of the Republic of Kosovo is its part, but Kosovo is not controlled by the Serbian authorities. In turn, the northern part of Kosovo, populated mainly by Serbs, refuses to recognize the authority of Pristina.