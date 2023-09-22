Malaysian PM says inaction against Islamophobic acts 'dangerous'

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. (REUTERS)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday condemned "new forms" of racism, Muslim stereotyping and Quran burnings, calling them "clear Islamophobic" acts.

In his address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Ibrahim said inaction against such acts sends a "dangerous" message to humanity.

"We are concerned about emergence of new forms of racism, characterized by xenophobia, negative profiling and stereotyping of Muslims," he added.

The premier said such actions have "manifested in an alarming trend of hatred, intolerance and acts of violence against Muslims and their sanctities," adding: "We are appalled by the legitimization of these acts under the feeble defense of human rights."

Condemning Russia's war on Ukraine, Anwar called to peaceful negotiations to end the conflict, adding that the UN's vision was being "shattered" with emergence of "minilateralism."

On Myanmar, the Malaysian leader called on the junta to implement the Five Point Consensus of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Promising to continue humanitarian support to war-torn Afghanistan, the prime minister urged the Taliban to reverse "exclusionary and discrimination against women and girls."

He also called on the international community to speak against atrocities against Palestinians.