Religious Affairs President Erbaş slams Denmark

President of Religious Affairs of Türkiye, Ali Erbaş, slammed Denmark for its violent act against the Qur'an.

"Once again, a despicable attack has been carried out against our sacred book, the Qur'an, in Denmark. I vehemently condemn and denounce the Danish authorities who remain silent and provide shelter to those behind this despicable act that undermines peace and respect worldwide. I call upon the Islamic world and all conscientious hearts worldwide to stand strong with a resolute voice against this systematic hostility towards Islam and Muslims, prevalent not only in Europe but also in Western countries," Erbaş said in a post on his social media account.