Religious Affairs President Erbaş slams Denmark

President of Religious Affairs of Türkiye, Erbaş, strongly condemns the Qur'an burning scandal repeated in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, today.

Published July 25,2023
President of Religious Affairs of Türkiye, Ali Erbaş, slammed Denmark for its violent act against the Qur'an.

"Once again, a despicable attack has been carried out against our sacred book, the Qur'an, in Denmark. I vehemently condemn and denounce the Danish authorities who remain silent and provide shelter to those behind this despicable act that undermines peace and respect worldwide. I call upon the Islamic world and all conscientious hearts worldwide to stand strong with a resolute voice against this systematic hostility towards Islam and Muslims, prevalent not only in Europe but also in Western countries," Erbaş said in a post on his social media account.