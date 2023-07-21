DENUNCIATION BY THE ORGANIZATION OF ISLAMIC COOPERATION OVER THE DESECRATION OF THE QURAN IN SWEDEN

Denunciation by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation over the desecration of the Qur'an in Sweden

In a written statement by the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Huseyin İbrahim Taha, the said provocative action was denounced, and deep disappointment was expressed over the Swedish authorities' continued permission of such actions despite the grave consequences they entail.

The statement referred to the closing declaration of the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee held on July 2nd, which emphasized that such provocative actions were contrary to the spirit of Articles 19 and 20 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and could not be justified under the excuse of freedom of expression.

The statement also called on Swedish authorities to "prevent extremist groups and individuals from repeating such dangerous and provocative actions."

Previously in Sweden, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi individual, had burned the Quran and the Iraqi flag in front of Ihe Embassy of Iraq in Stockholm, showing disrespect towards the Islamic religion.