Muslim man lynched by cow vigilantes in western India while transporting meat

The tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra state, India, where Afan Abdul Ansari was lynched by cow vigilantes while transporting meat from a vendor in Sangamner to Mumbai.



The vigilantes suspected the meat to be beef, which is banned in the state, and brutally assaulted Ansari and his companion Nasir Hussain. Nasir Hussain suffered severe injuries, including a brain injury, and was taken to KEM Hospital in critical condition.



The police have arrested 11 suspects from Nashik villages in connection with the murder, but troublingly, they also charged the two Muslim victims under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The victims' families are distraught, and their poor backgrounds make their futures uncertain.

This incident highlights a rising trend of mob lynching in India, particularly related to cow protection by vigilante groups, which have increased since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.



The attackers operate with impunity, leading to fear and intimidation among the victims and their communities. The conviction rate in such cases remains low, and victims and their families often face intimidation and prolonged legal battles.



Critics believe that cow vigilantes enjoy state protection and support from society, enabling their swift actions. Despite reports of such incidents, the government has not maintained separate data on mob lynchings, raising concerns about addressing the issue effectively.



This tragic incident is another unfortunate example of communal violence and vigilantism that continues to plague the country, causing harm to innocent lives and adding to existing tensions between communities.









