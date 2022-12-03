Destroyed Quran left near entrance to mosque in Islamophobic attack

 Contact Us
Published December 03,2022
A destroyed Quran was left Friday near the entrance to a mosque in Stockholm in an Islamophobic attack.

Images shared by the Stockholm Mosque show the damaged holy book of the Muslims chained up and hanging from an iron railing outside the mosque.

The mosque said in a statement that it and its congregation frequently receive threats.

The mosque has been subjected to Islamophobic attacks before such as anti-Islamic graffiti and writings painted on its door.

It said that it shared the photographs and information about the incident to draw the attention of the public and to prevent hate crimes from being normalized.