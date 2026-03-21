Kashmir’s historic Jama Masjid shut for Eid prayers again

Local authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir barred congregational Eid prayers at Srinagar's historic Jama Masjid on Saturday, Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, marking the latest in a series of restrictions at the grand mosque.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Farooq said that for the seventh consecutive year, Eid prayers were not permitted at the mosque amid restrictions and house arrests.

"A day of celebration has turned into one of grief and denial for Muslims. It is an irony of our times that those who lock our mosques and Eidgahs are the first to wish us Eid Mubarak," he said.

Local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Jama Masjid, a key religious and political center in Kashmir, has frequently faced restrictions—particularly on Fridays and major religious occasions—due to security concerns.

Last week, authorities also closed the mosque on the final Friday of Ramadan, known as Jumat-ul-Vida, and placed Farooq under detention, drawing criticism from local religious bodies.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, but administered in parts by each. New Delhi says that such restrictions are necessary to maintain law and order, while critics argue they curtail religious freedoms.

Eid prayers were held at other mosques across the region, including the Hazratbal Shrine.



