Pristina decorated for Ramadan

Ibrahim Lutfiu Street, Skanderbeg Square, and Mother Teresa Square in the center of Kosovo's capital Pristina were decorated again this year for Ramadan in cooperation with the Pristina Municipality and the Islamic Community of Kosovo.

Pristina Mayor Perparim Rama said on social media, "May this month be an opportunity to strengthen our bonds, share more kindness, and cultivate the values that make our society more just and humane. I wish everyone a blessed Ramadan."

Alban Kaperi, visiting Pristina from Tirana, said the Ramadan decorations looked beautiful and added a festive atmosphere to the city. "As a Muslim, the decorations give me a special warmth," he said.

Pristina resident Refik Ismaili said decorating the squares shows respect for Ramadan, adding, "Both the Ramadan decorations and Ramadan itself have a unique elegance."

Pristina was first decorated for Ramadan in 2023. Other cities across Kosovo have also decorated streets and squares for the holy month.