President of Religious Affairs Arpaguş urges Muslims to tackle global challenges through Islamic perspective

President of Religious Affairs Safi Arpaguş delivered a video message at the opening of the 21st International Muslim Forum, held in Moscow, under the theme "Peace and Security in the Age of Globalization: An Islamic Perspective on Modern Challenges."

In his address, Arpaguş stressed that Muslims carry a historic responsibility to tackle today's global crises by drawing on Islamic principles and values, and to help build a more livable, just, and peaceful world for everyone, not only for Muslims.

Speaking about today's global crises, Arpaguş said that millions of people are at the same time grappling with war, violence, terrorism, hunger, poverty and social instability, and warned that political, economic, moral and spiritual problems have now reached a worldwide scale, posing severe tests for humanity.



Arpaguş added that ideologies that normalize attacks on sacred values, restrict religious practices, or weaken moral foundations pose significant threats to social harmony, cultural balance, and mutual trust among communities.

Islamic Civilization Offers Sustainable Solutions to Global Problems

Stressing the importance of the forum's theme, Arpaguş said that the world is increasingly searching for peace, security, and stability in an era where technological progress can rapidly turn harmful ideas into global threats. He noted that the civilizational heritage of the Islamic world, shaped by centuries of cultural interaction and ethical values, is fully capable of offering lasting and inclusive solutions to today's global challenges. Producing answers rooted in Islamic principles, he said, is both a moral duty and a historical mission for Muslims worldwide.

Family Institution Is the Foundation of Social Peace

In his message, Arpaguş also emphasized the central role of the family institution in protecting human dignity, moral values, and social stability. Describing the family as a "school of life and morality," he stated that individual and social peace can only be achieved through a strong and healthy family structure. He warned that families around the world are facing serious threats and called for collective action against ideologies and practices that undermine family values, noting that safeguarding the family is a responsibility rooted in faith.

Respect for Diversity Strengthens Peace and Security

Addressing multicultural and multireligious societies, Arpaguş underlined the importance of establishing an environment of respect and tolerance through public policy. He stated that an inclusive and unifying approach by state authorities strengthens both citizenship bonds and social peace. According to Arpaguş, building an ethical and legal order that views differences as a source of richness rather than division will contribute significantly to peace, security, and harmony for all humanity.

The 21st International Muslim Forum brought together religious leaders, scholars, and policymakers to discuss how Islamic values can contribute to addressing modern global challenges, reinforcing the role of faith-based perspectives in promoting peace and coexistence worldwide.