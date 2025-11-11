US Muslim groups welcome government agreeing to release UK journalist Sami Hamdi

The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA) and the Muslim Legal Fund of America on Monday welcomed an agreement allowing British Muslim journalist Sami Hamdi's release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody following his arrest in San Francisco, California.

Sami, a British-Tunisian commentator and journalist, was detained on Oct. 26 at San Francisco International Airport by agents of ICE, an arm of the US Homeland Security Department that has drawn controversy in recent months for its newly aggressive tactics.

"Hamdi has chosen to accept an offer to leave the United States voluntarily," said the statement, adding that his case involved only a visa overstay after the government suddenly revoked his visa without warning or explanation. No criminal or security concerns were cited.

He had been visiting several US states and was preparing to fly to Florida for an event hosted by the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA).

"This agreement establishes that the government does not consider Hamdi a danger to the community or to national security," the groups said in the statement.

Hussam Ayloush, the California group's CEO, said Hamdi was punished for speaking out against Israel's actions in Gaza, adding: "Sami never should have spent a single night in an ICE cell. His only real 'offence' was speaking clearly about Israel's genocidal war crimes against Palestinians."

Ayloush also said that Hamdi's detention shows how quickly US officials "are willing to sacrifice our First Amendment (free speech) and free press when a journalist uses his platform to dare put America first before Israel."



