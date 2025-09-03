Muslims worldwide celebrate today Mawlid al-Nabi

Mawlid al-Nabi, which is celebrated on the 12th day of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal in the Islamic calendar to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, has been celebrated for centuries as a reflection of the prophet's love in the cultural life of Islamic societies.

Mawlid, which literally means "place and time of birth," is used in Islamic culture to refer to the birth of Prophet Muhammad, as well as the ceremonies and works written in this context. During the Ottoman, Mamluk, Ayyubid, and Fatimid states, the Prophet Muhammad's birthday was celebrated with official ceremonies, and works focusing on the love for the prophet were written in Turkish and Arabic literature. Especially Süleyman Çelebi's Vesiletü'n Necat (The Means of Salvation), which gained great interest in most Islamic societies, was read during mawlid ceremonies, either set to music or improvised in its own unique style.

The 1500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad will be celebrated this year with the theme of "Our Prophet and Family Morals." This year, too, the Presidency of Religious Affairs will hold numerous events at home and abroad within the scope of Mawlid al-Nabi Week.