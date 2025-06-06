How to Pray Eid Salāh: A Step-by-Step Guide for Eid ul-Adha 2025

Eid Salāh has two rak'ahs, wherein each rak'ah, three extra takbīr (Allāhu Akbar) are said. These takbīr are called the "Zawāid Takbīr" and are wājib (obligatory) during the Eid Salāh.

During the 1st rak'ah it is said before the qirā'ah, and in the 2nd rak'ah after the qirā'ah.

This is how Eid Salāh is prayed: In the 1st rak'ah after the "Iftitah Takbīr", the hands are placed one on top of the other and thanā (subhānaka) is recited.

After the thanā, the imām says aloud, "Allāhu Akbar" and the jamā'ah (congregation) will follow in private, lifting the hands and lowering to the sides.

The second takbīr is said, and the hands are lowered to the sides again.

The third takbīr is said the hands are placed one on top of the other.

The imām then recites aloud Sūrah al-Fātiḥah and another sūrah or āyah, while the jamā'ah listens.

After rukū' and sajdah, the second rak'ah is performed.In the second rak'ah, the imām first recites Sūrah al-Fātiḥah, and another sūrah or āyah and the takbīr said at the beginning of the first rak'ah are repeated in the second rak'ah at the end of the qiyām.

During this time, the hands are kept to the sides and after the fourth takbīr, rukū' is performed and salāh is completed.The khutbah (sermon) is delivered before the Jumu'ah Salāh while it is done after Salāh's completion in Eid Salāh.

The Khutbah is commenced with takbīr, and the congregation joins, reading it silently.

SALĀH ADVISED FOR MUSLIMS WHO DO NOT HAVE FINANCIAL MEANS TO PERFORM SACRIFICE (QURBANI)

Those who do not have the financial means to perform qurbani, should pray 6 rak'ah of salāh on the first day of Eid, after Zuhr Salāh. The intention (niyyah) should be as follows:

"O Rabb, Your humble servant was unable to sacrifice an animal. Instead, I am placing my body on the ground, offering it as a sacrifice to You. Accept me among those who have performed qurbani."

The following should be recited in each rak'ah:

1. Rak'ah: Sūrah al-Fātihah, Sūrah al-Qadr

2. Rak'ah: Sūrah al-Fātihah, Sūrah al-Kawthar

3. Rak'ah: Sūrah al-Fātihah, Sūrah al-Kāfirūn

4. Rak'ah: Sūrah al-Fātihah, Sūrah al-Ikhlās

5. Rak'ah: Sūrah al-Fātihah, Sūrah al-Falaq

6. Rak'ah: Sūrah al-Fātihah, Sūrah al-Nās

Salām should be given after every two rak'ahs.