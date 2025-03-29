What are the recommended prayers and acts of worship for the nights of Eid?

In Islam, the night comes before the day, so the nights of Eid are considered the nights after the Day of Arafah. In other words, they are the nights before the Eid day. These blessed nights should be regarded as a great opportunity, and efforts should be made to benefit from them.

VIRTUE OF EID NIGHTS

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said:

"Whoever spends the night of Ramadan Eid and Sacrifice Eid in worship, hoping for Allah's reward, their heart will not die when the hearts die." (Ibn Majah, Sawm, 68)

RECOMMENDED PRAYERS AND WORSHIP FOR EID NIGHTS

The Prophet (peace be upon him) has emphasized the importance of the Eid nights (Ibn Majah, Sawm, 68), but there is no special prayer or form of worship prescribed for these nights in the Quran and Hadiths. However, spiritual scholars have provided some advice to make the most of these blessed nights. Believers should consider these nights as an opportunity for forgiveness and self-correction. Therefore, they should reflect on their lives, repent for their mistakes and sins, pray, read and try to understand the Quran, and perform missed or voluntary prayers to make the best use of these nights.